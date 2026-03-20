Drone crashes over a rooftop in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone crashed into a residential house in Erbil on Friday, a local source told Shafaq News, adding that it fell in the Talar City complex in the Kesnazan area.

The source added, “The house sustained damage, and the electricity supply was cut off following the incident.”

Governor Omed Khoshnaw revealed that nearly 300 air and missile strikes have hit Erbil and its surrounding areas since the latest regional escalation began.