Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad while edging lower in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates stabilized with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rates as recorded on Thursday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,000 IQD and 142,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,500.