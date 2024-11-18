Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad, while decreasing in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates stabilized with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded on Sunday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,250 IQD and 149,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,000.