Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates held steady with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 150,250 IQD and 149,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,200.