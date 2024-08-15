Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates stabilized with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad also leveled off, with the selling rate at 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,900.