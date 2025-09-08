Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates hel steady with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,900 dinars for every 100 dollars.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,000 IQD and 142,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Similarly, in Erbil, the dollar maintained stability at 142,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,600.