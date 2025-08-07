Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates stabilized with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 139,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded on Wednesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 140,750 IQD and 138,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 139,657 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 139,650.