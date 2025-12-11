Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 143,100 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 143,750 IQD and 142,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,950.