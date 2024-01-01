Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates between the US dollar and the Iraqi dinar witnessed an increase in Baghdad on Monday, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, due to the closure of the stock exchange.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose slightly following the closure of al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 152,350 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, compared to the morning rate of 152,250 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling rate at 153,250 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying rate stood at 151,250 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar maintained stability, with the selling price recorded at 152,300 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, and the buying price at 152,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.