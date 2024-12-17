Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, drop in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad, while dropping in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 150,950 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 152,500 IQD and 150,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,300.