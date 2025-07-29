Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, decline in Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained climbed in Baghdad, while declining in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rateheld firmat the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 139,350 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 140,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 138,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price decreased slightly, settling at 139,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 138,900.