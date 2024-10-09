Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 153,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 153,000 dinars in the morning.

The selling prices at currency exchange shops in Baghdad’s local markets reached 154,250 IQD for $100, while the buying price stood at 152,250 IQD.

Erbil's selling price was set at 153,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 153,150.