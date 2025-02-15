Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 150,250 dinars on Thursday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,250 IQD and 149,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,150.