Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 149,750 dinars against 100 dollars yesterday.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad also increased, with the selling rate at 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,800.