Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling 151,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 151,150 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 152,000 IQD and 150,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 151,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,950.