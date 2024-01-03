Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / he dollar prices surged in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices rose at the opening of al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 152,900 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's rate of 152,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad soared, with the selling rate reaching 153,750 Iraqi dinars, while the buying rate stood at 151,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.