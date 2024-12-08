Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates, with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, set at 151,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to 151,000 dinars yesterday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 152,500 IQD and 150,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 151,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 151,200.