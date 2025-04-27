Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 144,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, at the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, compared to 144,550 IQD this morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 146,000 IQD and 144,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 145,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 144,900.