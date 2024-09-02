Dollar prices remain stable in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar stabilized in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates remained steady with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded on Sunday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 150,250 IQD and 148,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,050.