Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 146,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, compared to 146,650 IQD yesterday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 147,500 IQD and 145,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 146,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 146,500.