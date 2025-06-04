Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 141,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, at the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, compared to 141,300 IQD this morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 142,250 IQD and 140,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 141,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,000.