Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from 143,050 in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,000 IQD and 142,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,750.