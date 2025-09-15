Dollar prices edge up in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar climbed against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 142,750 dinars on Sunday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,000 IQD and 142,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 143,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,900.