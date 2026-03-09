Dollar prices increase in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 155,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,850 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 155,750 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,500 dinars and bought it at 155,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,200 dinars and buying prices at 155,150 dinars.