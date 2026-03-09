Dollar stabilizes in Baghdad, slips in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading mixed in Iraq, hovering around 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 155,750 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the previous session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,250 dinars and bought it at 155,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,200 dinars and buying prices at 155,150 dinars.