Dollar prices inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar dropped in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 146,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 146,950 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,000 IQD and 146,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 146,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 146,750.