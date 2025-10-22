Dollar prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 141,550 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,500 IQD and 140,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,000.