Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, 750 dinars above the morning rates.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad increased, with the selling rate at 148,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,700.