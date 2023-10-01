USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, higher in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 155,700 IQD to 100, 300 IQD below Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 156,750 and 154,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 155,500 and 155,450 IQD to 100, respectively.