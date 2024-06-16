Iraqi dinar holds steady as dollar exchange rates stabilize

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates for the dollar remained stable on Sunday following the closure of the central stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil due to the Eid al-Adha holiday.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, dollar prices at exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets, some of which reopened, showed no significant fluctuations.

The selling price stood at 148,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 146,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.

The central stock markets in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region will remain closed until the conclusion of the holiday.