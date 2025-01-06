Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 151,500 dinars on Sunday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 152,500 IQD and 150,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 151,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 151,100.