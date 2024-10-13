Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 152,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 153,150 dinars in the morning.

The selling prices at currency exchange shops in Baghdad’s local markets reached 153,500 IQD for $100, while the buying price stood at 151,500 IQD.

Erbil's selling price reached 152,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 152,650.