Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,450 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 150,600 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,750.