Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 144,400 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,500 IQD and 142,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 144,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 144,150.