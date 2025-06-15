Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in the Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate declined with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 144,400 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 145,000 dinars on Saturday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 145,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 143,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 144,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 144,200.