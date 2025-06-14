Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar increased in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s exchange rate rose at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 145,000 dinars per 100 dollars. Thursday's rates were 141,700 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 146,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 144,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,200 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 144,800.