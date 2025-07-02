Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil
2025-07-02T08:01:52+00:00

Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in the Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate edged lower with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,350 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 141,500 dinars on Tuesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 142,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 140,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 141,050 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 140,950.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon