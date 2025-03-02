Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates dropped during the day at the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 147,800 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,000 IQD and 146,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 146,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 146,300.

The economist and former Director General of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mahmoud Dagher, attributed the decline in the dollar's price in local markets to "the flow of large amounts of dollars into neighboring countries, which has helped replenish their foreign currency reserves."

"However," he told our agency, "the continuation of this drop is not guaranteed, as speculations in the dinar market could affect exchange rate stability."