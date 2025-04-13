Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil at closure

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,450 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 147,500 dinars on Sunday’s morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,500 IQD and 146,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,500.