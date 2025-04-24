Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 145,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 145,900 dinars on Wednesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 146,250 IQD and 144,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 145,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 145,600.