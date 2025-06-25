Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 142,200 dinars on Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,500 IQD and 140,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,100.