Dollar prices decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate decreased at the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 141,200 at morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,000 IQD and 140,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,800.