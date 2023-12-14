Dollar prices decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The prices of the US dollar dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The dollar rates decreased at the opening of both the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, recording 156,200 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars. Yesterday, the rates stood at 156,700 Iraqi dinars for the same amount, Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported.

Our correspondent highlighted that the selling prices in exchange shops within the local markets in Baghdad witnessed a decline, with the selling price at 157,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 155,250 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars.