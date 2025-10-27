Dollar prices climb in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased in Baghdad while edging lower in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, 300 dinars above the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 142,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 140,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 140,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 140,500.