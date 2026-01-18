Dollar opens lower in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading at a lower rate in Baghdad and Erbil, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar opened at 147,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, down by 500 dinars from the previous session, when it closed at 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 146,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar edged lower at the opening of trading, with selling prices reaching 146,900 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 146,850 dinars.