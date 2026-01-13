Dollar opens lower in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading at a lower rate in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar opened at 146,400 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, down by 400 dinars from the previous session, when it closed at 146,800 dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 147,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 146,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar edged lower at the opening of trading, with selling prices reaching 145,950 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 145,850 dinars.