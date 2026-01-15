Dollar opens lower in Erbil as Baghdad trading halts
Shafaq News–
Baghdad/ Erbil (Updated at 11:33 a.m.)
The US dollar
opened Thursday’s trading at a lower rate in Erbil as currency trading in
Baghdad was suspended for a public holiday, according to a Shafaq News market
survey.
In Erbil, the
dollar edged lower at the opening of trading, with selling prices reaching 148,250
dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 148,200 dinars. This marked a
slight decrease compared with the last session, when the selling price stood at
148,400 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 148,350 dinars.
Local exchange
shops in Baghdad on Wednesday sold the dollar at 148,500 dinars per 100
dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,500 dinars.