Dollar opens lower in Erbil as Baghdad trading halts

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil (Updated at 11:33 a.m.)

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading at a lower rate in Erbil as currency trading in Baghdad was suspended for a public holiday, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Erbil, the dollar edged lower at the opening of trading, with selling prices reaching 148,250 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 148,200 dinars. This marked a slight decrease compared with the last session, when the selling price stood at 148,400 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 148,350 dinars.

Local exchange shops in Baghdad on Wednesday sold the dollar at 148,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,500 dinars.