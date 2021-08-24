Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates plummeted today, Tuesday (24 August 2021) on the Iraqi market.

• Kifah Stock Exchange has registered 147,450 dinars for $100.

• The Al-Harthiya Exchange has registered 147,450 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices at bank stores on local markets.

•Sale price: 148,000 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,000 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

Selling prices at bank stores on local markets.

•Selling price: 147,900 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.