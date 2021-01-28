Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates declined slightly today Thursday (January 28, 2021) in the Iraqi market.
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,350 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,350 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 145,600 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100