Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-28T07:45:44+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates declined slightly today Thursday (January 28, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,350 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,350 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  145,600 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

