Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates decreased slightly in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (February 2, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,200 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,200 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 145,750 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 144,750 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 145,600 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 145,400 dinars for $ 100